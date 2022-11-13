Not Available

Olivia is teased by her boss, but she refuses. As a result, she is fired. She comes home with alcoholic drinks and plays a song as hard as possible to dissipate the pain. Her roommate, Merry is betrothed by her mother to a rich “feminine” boy. And Nina, another friend, comes home crying: her boyfriend is back to his wife. Nina turns to food to forget. Olivia suggest another way to vent their frustration: they must choose a man at random, and he should be raped. Comes pizza restaurant manager who is delivering the girls’ pizza order, Adam is forced to join their party. They accidentally kill Adam.