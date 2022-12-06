Pizza Panic!

Not Available

Pepper, a pizza delivery girl, crosses paths with a demon-summoning cult during a delivery. When the hungry demon gets a taste of Pepper’s pineapple pizza, he is disgusted and takes off into the night to satisfy his craving for pizza without pineapple. In order to protect her pizza shop from chaos, Pepper teams up with a cultist named Richard in search of his wandering demon. Pepper and Richard work together to feed the demon, reunite him with his cult, and protect the pizza shop from the demon’s hungry rampage. Through the power of teamwork, the crisis is successfully avoided… or is it?