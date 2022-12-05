PJ Gallagher - Just Jokes

Not Available

Hang on to your seatbelts for a mad whistle-stop ride with PJ Gallagher, as he tours his hilarious new show 'Just Jokes' around the nation. Filmed at packed venues of all sizes across 5 barnstorming nights, it's an unmissable comedy experience. Take a seat in the front row and share the audience laughter, banter and general mayhem at the massive Carlsberg Comedy Carnival, iconic comedy venue the Ha'penny Bridge Inn, and two sensational sell-out shows at Kavanaghs in Portlaoise and Spirit Store, Dundalk. It's a lot more than Just Jokes, it's totally brilliant!