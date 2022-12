Not Available

PJ's First Live Stand Up DVD! Filmed LIVE at a SOLD OUT Vicar Street Theatre in Dublin, this DVD features NAKED CAMERA'S PJ Gallagher tearing his way through a hilarious set. Featuring a special guest appearance by JAKE STEVENS, this DVD is classic PJ - 100 miles an hour. laugh-a-minute comedy. It's the perfect gift for your Dirty Auld Wan!