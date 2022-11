Not Available

Few athletic pursuits embody the freedom and fearlessness of punk rock -- except, perhaps, extreme sports. This volume combines the best of both worlds with footage from BMX, surfing, motocross and skating tournaments set to raucous music. Watch as each sport's top practitioners, including Julian Sekon, Cory Nastazio and Duane Peters show off their top-notch skills, complemented by heart-pounding, adrenaline-pumping music.