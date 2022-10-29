Not Available

Placebo

Storytellers Ink

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is one of the toughest med schools in the world (with an acceptance rate of less than 0.1%). After a student gets involved in a violent accident on campus, a film maker goes undercover at AIIMS to investigate the rising incidents of violence amongst the best minds of the nation. Four med students agree to be filmed for a year as part of this observational experiment. Through their personal journeys within these celebrated hallways of excellence- we enter a ruthless world of ambition and competition, where only the toughest can survive. Those who pass through must battle monsters- both within and without.

