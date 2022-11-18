Placebo - Once More With Feeling - Singles 1996-2004

Not Available

Once More With Feeling is all about a band who wrote a song called "You Don't Care About Us". A track that's propelled by an unstoppable, elastic bass line and that flips manically between wise, sighing despair and spitting adolescent rage. A song which feels like it had no choice but to be written and which is one of the rawest, most brilliant singles of the last decade. It's a story about the shuddering electronica of "Pure Morning", the sleazy sneer of "Every You, Every Me" and the searing riff of "Bruise Pristine". It's about a band constrained by their musical limitations but who thrashed happily within them. It's about the way that "Special K" climbs frantically towards its chorus before collapsing sadly under its own weight.