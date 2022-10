Not Available

Tracklisting: 1. Kitty Litter - 2. Battle for the Sun - 3. Every You and Every Me - 4. Black-Eyed - 5. Special Needs - 6. For What It's Worth - 7. I Know - 8. Slave to the Wage - 9. Bright Lights - 10. Meds - 11. Teenage Angst - 12. Song to Say Goodbye - 13. The Bitter End - 14. Running Up That Hill - 15. Post Blue - 16. B3 - 17. Infra-Red