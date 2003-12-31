2003

Placebo: Soulmates Never Die: Live in Paris 2003

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2003

Studio

Not Available

Track list : 1. Bulletproof Cupid, 2. Allergic (To Thoughts Of Mother Earth), 3. Every You Every Me, 4. Bionic, 5. Protégé Moi, 6. , 7. Bitter End, 8. Soul Mates, 9. Black-Eyed, 10. I'll Be Yours, 11. Special Needs, 12. English Summer Rain, 13. Without You I'm Nothing, 14. This Picture, 15. Special K, 16. Taste In Men, 17. Slave To The Wage, 18. Peeping Tom, 19. Pure Morning, 20. Centrefolds, 21. Where Is My Mind?

Cast

Frank Blackhimself
Stefan Olsdalhimself
Steve Forresthimself
Brian Molkohimself

View Full Cast >

Images