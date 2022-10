Not Available

In December 2008 Placebo embarked on their 8th world tour in 15 years, playing to 2.5 million fans over 143 shows in 44 countries. The tour to promote the album Battle For The Sun, released in 2009, started in Angkor Wat, Cambodia on 7th December 2008 and finished in London, UK on 28th September 2010. This film follows the band through the different continents and cultures they visited and features footage compiled from the shows and countries.