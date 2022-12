Not Available

By 1929, Canada's west, which had been home to generations of Métis, was taken over by the railroads and new settlers. The Métis became a forgotten people, relegated to eking out a living as best they could. In Places Not Our Own, Rose l'Esperance, a Métis, is determined that her children will have a normal life and an education. Her hopes reside in her daughter Flora, but the harshness of their situation culminates in a devastating and dramatic event.