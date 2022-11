Not Available

With an illustrious career spanning five decades: over 150 stage roles, 11 Grammy Awards and his iconic performances alongside Luciano Pavarotti and José Carreras as one of the Three Tenors, the legendary Plácido Domingo continues to astound audiences with a vocal talent unmatched in power. For one very special night, Plácido Domingo returns to the breath-taking Arena Di Verona amphitheatre, 50 years after his debut, to revisit three of his greatest ever roles.