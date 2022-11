Not Available

Iconic opera tenor Placido Domingo sings before an enthusiastic audience in a performance filmed live at the Miami Arena in Florida. Accompanied by the Symphonic Orchestra of Miami, with Eugene Khon conducting, Domingo focuses on the works of Donizetti and Puccini, with arias and duets from "Lucia di Lammermoor," "Don Pasquale," "Manon Lescaut" and "Tosca." The divinely charismatic soprano Ana Panagulias joins Domingo on the duets.