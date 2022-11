Not Available

Legendary tenor Plácido Domingo and renowned cellist Mstislav Rostropovich unite for a remarkable performance in this once-in-a-lifetime concert, filmed live at the Ancient Roman Theater in Mérida, Spain. Performing a variety of operatic overtures and cello concertos from Tchaikovsky, Haydn, Massenet and others in a beautiful open-air setting, the masterful duo is accompanied by the Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra.