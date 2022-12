Not Available

During the student movement in Bologna, Italy. 1968. Angela and Massimo are friends, lovers and college students. They get to know Guido, the heir of a wealthy family who has never known love pure. Impressed by the feeling that binds the two lovers, Guido invites them to move into his house. Soon, in a series of betrayals, confessions, departures and returns, it will create a conscious threesome bound to result in tragedy.