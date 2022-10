Not Available

Inez Macbeth is a pretty young woman married to Edgar, a moody and unstable felon. When Inez becomes interested in the sensitive and wealthy lawyer Druden Hunt, Edgar derails their budding romance by keeping her captive in their home. With his scruffy buddy, Flowers, on hand to watch Inez, Edgar continues to hold her prisoner, but eventually she devises a way to escape that tests the loyalty of Flowers and leads to murder.