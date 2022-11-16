Not Available

Aidan Quinn (Legends of the Fall,) and Rachel Griffiths (Six Feet Under) star in Plainsong, a Hallmark Hall of Fame presentation based on the novel by Kent Haruf. Tom Guthrie (Quinn), a high school history teacher, is faced with raising two young sons after his wife leaves him. Maggie Jones (Griffiths), a fellow teacher, tries to provide comfort and support. When a 17-year old student at their school becomes pregnant, their lives become interlocked with other seeming misfits in their small Colorado town. Gradually, they all grow to need and depend on each other, and ultimately, they build more than a community; they create a family.