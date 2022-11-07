Çıplak Vatandaş

Not Available

In my opinion, Sener Sen is the most talented actor in the world. In this movie he acts as a father who has a big family and lots of needs but so little income. He tries to do moonlighting and works hard after his normal job. He even does the most embarrassing things for him as we know he is an officer but he fails in most of them. After all those (adventures?)things he loses his mind and he runs in the middle of the city center half naked. Then, he catches the attention of people. He is now famous and lots of people try to help or take advantage of him.