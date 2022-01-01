1994

Plan 10 from Outer Space

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1994

Studio

Not Available

A woman accidentally discovers the Plaque of Kolob which leads her to discover an insidous alien plot for world domination documented by a disreputable early Mormon prophet. 'Plan 10 from Outer Space' is an eccentric comedy involving a bizarre relationship between Mormons, bees and extra terrestrials. Shot on an obviously miniscule budget with a largely unknown cast, save for b-grade queen Karen Black, this is the perfect example of an inventive and original script outshining technical shortcomings.

Cast

Stefene RussellLucinda
Patrick Michael CollinsLarsen (as Pat Collins)
Curtis JamesTalmage
Deva CantrellGuy
Gyll HuffRockwell
Jeff PriceSanders

