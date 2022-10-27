Not Available

Plan 9 is the story of Nilbog, a small town with a big story. The beginning of an invasion! However, instead of lasers, space ships, and epic force, these aliens have a different plan for the inhabitants of Earth. To resurrect their dead as their own army set with but one goal… To wipe out all mankind! Only the townsfolk on this Halloween night stand in the way of total domination. From the police department, to those trapped in a convenient store, and even those trying to stay alive in the streets, this night will decide the fates of all who walk the planet and thought they were the top of the food chain.