Plan B: Exposing the Business

In 1979, a group of wrestlers (the Knoxville Five) decided to "steal" the Knoxville Territory by secretly quitting Southeastern Championship Wrestling and creating their own rival promotion to run opposition, All-Star Championship Wrestling. With their All-Star Championship Wrestling on the brink of going out of business after less than one year, the Knoxville Five decided to enact their 'Plan B," which was extorting money from their competitor through the threat of 'Exposing The Business' with this video.