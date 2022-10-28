Plan B - True

Not Available

In 1991 a skateboard company was created with the most revered team roster in the history of skateboarding, it was named Plan B. A year later the first video "Questionable" debuted and it caused a shockwave through skateboarding still felt to this day. The 2nd Plan B video "Virtual Reality" came out a year later with the same legendary dominance. The visionary and owner of Plan B, Mike Ternasky died in an auto accident in 1994 and left his legacy with two of the founders of Plan B, legendary skateboarders Danny Way and Colin McKay. Plan B skateboards is proud to introduce our 5th full length video, "TRUE" featuring Ryan Sheckler, Chris Joslin, Felipe Gustavo, Scott Decenzo, Trevor McClung, Pat Duffy, Torey Pudwill, and others. In the tradition of Plan B videos, TRUE stands as one of the most anticipated videos of all time. The team carries the torch from the spark which Mike Ternasky created from day one.