Plan Colombia: Cashing In on the Drug War Failure

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Ed Asner narrates this documentary about U.S. involvement in Colombia's drug trafficking and civil unrest. The film examines the impact of chemical spraying and military funding and reveals alternate U.S. interests. Features interviews with Noam Chomsky, the late Senator Paul Wellstone, Colombian Presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt, Congressmen John Conyers and Jim McGovern, U.S. State Department officials, guerilla leaders and others.

Cast

Ed AsnerNarrator
Noam ChomskyHimself

