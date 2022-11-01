Plan de situation: Joliette

Not Available

Before being made of images, this film is made of voices. It’s a polyphony. Anonymous voices that intertwine and overlap, answer and contradict each other. A descent into the depths of a city, fragments of life found in the streets or through cracks in walls, a slow wandering through the secret strata of a neighbourhood… pieces of a puzzle that don't easily fit in with each other. Place: La Joliette, a port district of Marseilles; to be more precise: a single block, half of which will be reduced to dust during this "walk around the block", that turns out to be as unpredictable as it is systematic. Time: towards the end of the “reconquest” of our cities, when fragile glass towers prospered on the ruins of relocated industries. Actors: some individuals, with conflicting interests, living in the midst of a development project that towers over them all, even those with the highest rank. The map of a sample of the world is sketched before our eyes.