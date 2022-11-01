Plan for Destruction

1943

1943 MGM production that looks at the roots of Nazi Germany's drive for geographic expansion. The roots of Hitler's drive for world domination is attributed to the ideas of Prof. Karl Ernst Haushofer, once a General in the German army who was humiliated and blamed, along with others of his class, for the outcomes of World War I. His theory, known as Geopolitik, posited that Germany's central location in Europe made it ideal to dominate Europe and provide a counter-balance to the British naval domination of the seas. With Hitler coming to power, Haushofer became part of Hitler's government and had even greater influence.