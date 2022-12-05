План Розенберга. Нюрнбергские уроки

Not Available

A documentary about one of the main ideologists of the Third Reich Alfred Rosenberg and the milestones of his teachings, which proved to be important in the contemporary world. Among them are the focus on separatist movements, attack on Christianity, reevaluation of history. The fall of the Soviet Union and the disintegration of Yugoslavia. The division of the Ukraine. Wars in the Middle East. Sanctions against Russia. These seemingly dissimilar events are likely to have the same basis. Too much misunderstanding. The goal is not unity but dissociation. And the new enemy – terrorism, fascism of the present day – is making full use of it.