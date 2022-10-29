Planes in the Night

Not Available

9-year old Valdemar lives with his father Bo on a country house in the province. They have a friendly relationship, but Bo is suffering from alcohol problems, and Valdemar must therefore often be the adult one and take responsibility for himself. When Valdemar one day suspects the nurse Ulla for wanting to force him away from Bo, he starts an imaginary battle to defend the farm and to stay with Bo. This gets Bo to look deeply into himselves and deceive the only thing he loves in the world, his son, to give him a childhood before it is too late.