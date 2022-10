Not Available

It's Leadbottom's big day—the day of the flashy air show to promote Vitaminamulch fertilizer—and Dusty Crophopper and all his friends are there to support him. But when the main attraction, a star stunt duo, doesn't show up, it's up to Dusty and Chug to impersonate them and keep the audience happy. The chaos that results could spell disaster for Leadbottom—or it could be the greatest thing the crowd has ever seen!