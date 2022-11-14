Planet Athens

Not Available

In summer Athens, shortly before the start of the Olympic Games arrive with basic occasion of the most important sporting appointment, people from every corner of the Earth. Among them a couple from the country of the rising sun, which aims to unite the bonds of marriage, a French artist of the lens and a amerikanidoula who fall in love under the hot sun, an east returning years later to the place he met his big love, mingle with the locals characters you see forming before them something new.