Yoshisuke grew up in a small town and his father ran a paper lantern shop. The town itself has beautiful scenery, but Yoshisuke is bored. One day, he goes to a prostitution shop and meets Mizusa. She tells him that she is an alien. They meet each other continually and Yoshisuke asks Mizusa why she works as a prostitute. Mizusa tells him that she stops working as a prostitute, the world will go out of existence.