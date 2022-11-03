Planet of the Female Invaders

Not Available

The plot follows a group of sexy space vixens who fly down to Earth, set up shop at a carnival (disguising their ship as a ride), and kidnap some earthlings for use in their scheme to conquer our planet. The humans, including Marcos (Rogelio Guerra), a crooked boxer and our hero, Silvia (Adriana Roel), his love interest, and a gang of comical mobsters out to revenge themselves on Marcos, are taken to the women’s home planet. There they are held prisoner by the evil queen Adastrea (Lorena Velazquez) and aided by her selfless twin Alburnia (Velazquez again). Meanwhile, a standard issue hunky scientist back on Earth, who happens to be Silvia’s boss, tries to rescue them.