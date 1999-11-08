1999

Planet Patrol

  • Family
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 8th, 1999

Studio

Not Available

The Planet Patrol Team, four teens dedicated to protecting the innocent citizens of the universe from evil intergalactic forces, face the battle of a lifetime as they confront LORD DOOM and his horrible minions. After Doom selects Earth as home for his repulsive collection of deadly creatures, the Team swings into action, fighting off a dinosaur skeleton, a “killer monster” and finally a gigantic savage robot, in a valiant effort to defend the galaxy and its inhabitants. Though thoroughly overmatched by Doom, the Team utilizes skill, luck and uncanny quickness to tackle the formidable war machine in a battle to the death.

Cast

Matt CorboyTechnician / Shape Machine
Colin CampbellCurator

View Full Cast >

Images