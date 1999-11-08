1999

The Planet Patrol Team, four teens dedicated to protecting the innocent citizens of the universe from evil intergalactic forces, face the battle of a lifetime as they confront LORD DOOM and his horrible minions. After Doom selects Earth as home for his repulsive collection of deadly creatures, the Team swings into action, fighting off a dinosaur skeleton, a “killer monster” and finally a gigantic savage robot, in a valiant effort to defend the galaxy and its inhabitants. Though thoroughly overmatched by Doom, the Team utilizes skill, luck and uncanny quickness to tackle the formidable war machine in a battle to the death.