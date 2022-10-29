Planet Rethink

Not Available

Today we are facing not one but two global crises: the financial crisis but also the more insidious one relating to our misuse of natural resources. The two are so tightly linked that we will not solve the global financial crisis until we start to think of using resources more efficiently and sustainably. For example with each smart phone made, more than 50 minerals are exploited. Our growing dependence on these finite resources for new technology will only deepen the financial crisis as prices increase exponentially. A potential battleground for the future has been laid, as these resources get more and more scarce. Planet RE:think investigates where we are failing and gives hope for our future on a planet with finite resources.