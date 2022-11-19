Planetfall

Not Available

A spaghetti western in science fiction clothing. Competing female bounty hunters track down the ultimate treasure on a planet wracked with turmoil. A drug named psylenol has hit the streets, stolen from a secret military program and reconditioned to be an over-the-counter psychedelic. When the general populace starts developing telekinetic powers, the corrupt government of Zita declares martial law. When the film starts, a confiscated shipment of the drug has been stolen. Now the race is on to obtain the last supply of the most powerful drug in the universe!