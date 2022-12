Not Available

Hyeonjae was a war correspondent who quit due to his trauma of war. Thinking of the special communication he had with plants as a kid, he returns to his grandfather's arboretum. At that very place, he gains the courage to live on and decides to run a plant café in the city. To his customers who seek him out with their stories and plants, Hyeonjae provides a remedy for not only their plants but also their hearts.