Plantas, Monstruos y Rock&roll

An incredible story is going to take place in college when everyone has gone home. Leo finds Alex, a brilliant biology student to whom he is not able to confess his feelings, who teaches him his new invention, a ray that accelerates the growth of plants, but by testing this magnificent device something goes wrong ... Leo with his best friend, Dani, will be immersed in this adventure in which they will have to do whatever it takes and overcome their insecurities to solve the error.