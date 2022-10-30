Plastelina

Not Available

Ruth, a housewife in a suburb of Jerusalem, divided into two parts, appears as pliable as Play-Doh. While she should be taking care of her ten-year-old daughter and the household, her routine is falling apart and she is falling further into depression. Israel is just before the outbreak of the Six-Day War in 1967. The historical events echo in the lives of the characters only from a great distance. The female characters within the family wage a more important battle for their own identity. The director intentionally chose the parallel stories of three female protagonists: ten-year-old Michal who is just starting to acknowledge her sexuality, a single university student and Ruth, a trapped housewife.