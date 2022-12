Not Available

Experiments with Stereoscopic film. This film was released on 17 December 1922 in the Ives-Leventhal stereoscopic (3D) process. It was re-released on 22 September 1924 in New York City with sound recorded by the DeForest Phonofilm process. The same effect of the Plastigram Glasses can be achieved by reversing a par of anaglyph 3D glasses, making cyan on the left and red on the right.