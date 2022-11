Not Available

Three of America's funniest comics perform in this compilation from the groundbreaking Platinum Comedy Series. Mike Epps, co-star of two Friday movies and host of HBO's "Def Comedy Jam" appears in "Inappropriate Behavior," Mo'Nique, star of the hit show "The Parkers," performs "One Night Stand" and "Saturday Night Live" veteran Tracy Morgan holds forth on "Life, Love & Lust."