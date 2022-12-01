Platinum Comedy Series: Vol. 3: Bill Engval

Not Available

The Blue Collar Comedy group made him famous while his redneck roots inspired some of the best comedy to date. Bill Engvall, group front man and star of "The Bill Engvall Show," got his start on the stand-up circuit with other talents like Jeff Foxworthy. Prepare for hysterical sets from the early years of Bill Engvall along with bonus sets from comedy legends Jeff Foxworthy, Jerry Springer, Ron White, John Fox, Blake Clark and Brad Garrett. It is easy to see from these hilarious sets why these men have become household comedy names.