Platinum Comedy Series: Vol. 4: Jeff Dunham

    The multiple ventriloquist characters that Jeff Dunham has created have made him one of America's favorite comedians. Before his Comedy Central specials and sold-out national comedy tours, Jeff was performing as early as age eight. Check out "Lafflink's Platinum Comedy Vol. 4: Jeff Dunham" for hilarious routines from Jeff's early years as a comedian, plus bonus sets from comedy legends Lewis Black, Louis C.K., Bill Maher, Patton Oswalt, Denis Leary, Nick DiPaolo and Doug Stanhope.

