Platinum the Dance Movie

2013

DANCE-OFF is a tongue-in-cheek family comedy set in the world of competition dancing starring talented dancers and choreographers from TV’s “So You Think You Can Dance!” Two rival studios pick their stars Jasmine and Brandon to compete against each other for a $25,000 prize. Jasmine and Brandon have history. They were dance partners and mutual crushes as children. But Brandon quickly moved away not allowed to say goodbye to the heartbroken Jasmine. Luckily, both kept up their dancing. Years later Jasmine shines at the well-funded Diamond Dance Studios and deals with her crazy “dance mom” Jo-Ann . Brandon leads rival Shockwave Studio that desperately needs the $25,000 to stop it from closing. Unable to deny their feelings and both wanting to win, the star-crossed lovers feel pressure from Jo-Ann, competition owner Mary , and her son JT to triumph at all costs. How can they compete against the person they love?