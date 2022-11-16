Not Available

Parker and Madison, two would-be lovers, redefine the term "soul mate" in this modern story of love, loss, coming out, and coming of age. "platonic solid" tracks the separate progressions of parker and madison, as they each find themselves exploring and embracing same-sex relationships. madison, struggling with depression and a sexuality crisis, journeys through memories with parker, to reveal moments in their relationship that indicate their platonic love, and their struggle to come to terms with it. this film investigates what sexuality means in a modern society and dissects the common, yet rarely discussed, theme of gay men and lesbian women dating each other. it chronicles growth and development, and all that goes along with embracing one's true identity.