Not Available

Billionaire Law and his accomplices are conspiring the murder of a judge. The conspiracy is overheard by a inspector from ICAC who records the meeting on a cassette tape. Billionaire Law is determined to pin him down. Before he dies, he hides the tape in a reporter Mel's car. A young man, Law Kim Long, smuggles into Hong Kong to look for his father. The Snake-head is mistaken him to be Billionaire Law's son, so he makes him groomed.