Live performance film directed and co-written by the legendary Teller (of Penn & Teller), is a no holds-barred recreation of the live midnight spook shows of yesteryear, a macabre history lesson, a discourse on evil, a black love letter to the art of storytelling, brought to life with continuous stabs of comedy, touches of tragedy and glowing theatricality. On this night, you will witness a spectacular reenactment of an old world séance hustle, meet serial killer Albert Fish, spend time in the company of a hungry circus geek, be told true ghost stories and so much more.