\"Play for Today\" Robin Redbreast

After the break-up of a long-term relationship, urban sophisticate Norah seeks refuge in a remote house in the country. The locals are friendly, if eccentric, and she toys with the idea of a flirtation with dishy young gamekeeper Rob. But events at Harvest Festival leave her feeling manipulated, and six months later, with the consequences all too evident, she finds herself trapped in what is more like a nightmare. What role is she destined to play in the cycle of the seasons -- and of the generations?