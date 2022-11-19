Play School: Meets The Orchestra and Everybody Sing!

Not Available

All your favourite Play School presenters in TWO favourite Play School shows In Play School Meets the Orchestra, nine favourite Play School presenters explore the world of music, sound and musical instruments. In the first half of the program Benita, George and Trisha have lots of fun with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra singing songs and making music, and in the second half they have a great time entertaining and encouraging children to participate in different aspects of music, sound and song. Everybody Sing! is a one hour special presentation of 33 terrific songs including Miss Polly had a Dolly, Der Glumph went the Little Green Frog, Three Jelly Fish, The Toothbrush Song, The Wobbly Walk, The Bear Hunt, Goldilocks - The Musical, Baa Baa Black Sheep and lots more!