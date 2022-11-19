Play School Nursery Rhymes

Not Available

For over 30 years, Play School has been entertaining and teaching thousands of young Australians with its innovative and creative program style. Encouraging participation through a variety of interactive activities, Play School has without a doubt become an integral part of growing up. Presented by well-loved Play School hosts such as Noni Hazlehurst, Justine Clarke, Deborah Mailman and Rhys Muldoon, this special 100-minute DVD is jam-packed with over 30 favourite nursery rhymes, games to play, four segments on things to make and do, and nine animations including "Im a Little Teapot" and "This Little Piggy". Plus, the DVD contains four lovely stories and is also subtitled for the hearing impaired. Considered to be the most successful regular television program for pre-school children in the country, Play School is sure to be adored by a whole new generation of pre-schoolers. If there's a preschooler in your household, this is one DVD you won't want to miss!