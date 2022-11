Not Available

Professional basketball player Cedric Tinsley (Allen Payne) is on the verge of signing a multimillion-dollar endorsement deal when a woman he's never met (Elise Neal) fingers him as the father of her child. Now, with his personal and professional life on the line, Cedric will have to expose the opportunistic "playas" in his circle. Female rapper MC Lyte co-stars, with cameos from basketball all-stars Scottie Pippen and Derek Anderson.