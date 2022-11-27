Playboy: Playmate Playoffs

Not Available

This 'educational documentary' features 10 gorgeous playmates competing against each other in various athletic activities, all of which involve either skimpy, very revealing bikinis or wet t-shirts. There's watersliding, pie relays, hose downs, rodeo riding and of course an impromptu mud wrestling display at the end. Chuck Woolery does a decent job of hosting it and it's actually quite entertaining aside from the awesome chicks. I'm surpised they didn't make any more of these. Probably has something to do with the fact that two of the girls get injured during the contests. The gals seem a bit of a throwback to the days of the "all-natural" beauty. And seeing the well endowed Roberta Vasquez bouncing in the relay race is a thing of beauty. If you're into hot 80's chicks, I suggest you check this out. IMDB lists this as a documentary.